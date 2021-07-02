Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $423,603,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $50.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,499.14. The stock had a trading volume of 69,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,831. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,461.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,364.87. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

