Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $103,000 Position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,126 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.54. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $307.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 97.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

