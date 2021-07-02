Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 18.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $173.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $114.43 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

