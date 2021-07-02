Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $167,000 in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

