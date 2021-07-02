Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $162,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $100,344,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 458.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,319,000 after buying an additional 1,415,382 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,499,000 after buying an additional 812,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,206,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,926,000 after buying an additional 763,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $684,030.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,522.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

