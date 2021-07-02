Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $117,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $116.73 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $108.33 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.25.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

