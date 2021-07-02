Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $91,000 Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,525.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,448.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZO. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

