Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires 2,704 Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGNS. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $1,363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,171,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,625,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $971,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DGNS opened at $10.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

