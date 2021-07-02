Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 75.00% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson bought 5,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,299.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $19,253,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $18,265,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $13,327,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $11,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $10,997,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

