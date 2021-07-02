Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $240,000 Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of Vishay Precision Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 241,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,201,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,683,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VPG shares. TheStreet lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Monday, March 8th.

VPG stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $470.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.79.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.41 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 10,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,115.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

