Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $361,000 Investment in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Astronics by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter worth $211,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Astronics by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter worth $267,000. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.29. Astronics Co. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $554.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $105.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

