Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $371,000 in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,669,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 796,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after acquiring an additional 356,994 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,195,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,028,000 after acquiring an additional 241,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1,332.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 146,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.48. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.84.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $288.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

