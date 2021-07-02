Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of EPR opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.85. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.