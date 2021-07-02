Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth $209,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDY opened at $75.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $74.42.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RDY shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

