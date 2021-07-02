Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Altice USA by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

ATUS stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $908,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,737,580. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

