Alliance Global Partners Increases Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Price Target to $6.00

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) had its price objective upped by Alliance Global Partners from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 158.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Boxlight stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,971,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $131.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.66. Boxlight has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.49.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 23.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXL. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boxlight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Boxlight by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boxlight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

