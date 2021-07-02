Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Short Interest Down 29.1% in June

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 647,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $27,988.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $225,687.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.16. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.21.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

