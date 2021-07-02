Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 89.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALGM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $57,170,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $1,637,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $27,589,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $30,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,905,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,759.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $27,511.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,814,704 shares in the company, valued at $45,385,747.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,033 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,336 over the last 90 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGM. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Shares of ALGM opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

