Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) shares rose 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.59 and last traded at $17.43. Approximately 17,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 191,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

ALGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aligos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37. The company has a market cap of $663.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

