Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AGMJF opened at $13.20 on Friday. Algoma Central has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

