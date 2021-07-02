Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AGMJF opened at $13.20 on Friday. Algoma Central has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82.
Algoma Central Company Profile
