Algert Global LLC Sells 6,878 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,002,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,673,000 after buying an additional 34,480 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,486,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,950,000 after buying an additional 191,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,763,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,386,000 after buying an additional 135,615 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

FOXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $156.28 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.