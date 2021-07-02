Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 34,640 InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Algert Global LLC owned 0.08% of InflaRx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFRX. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at $3,021,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at $1,486,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at $1,048,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at $9,609,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at $994,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $130.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.48. InflaRx has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that InflaRx will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IFRX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

InflaRx Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

