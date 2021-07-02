Algert Global LLC Invests $218,000 in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.22 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $2,335,979.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,462 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,476 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

