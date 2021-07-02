Algert Global LLC Invests $205,000 in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Miller Industries by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,569,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,474,000 after purchasing an additional 207,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Miller Industries by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after purchasing an additional 79,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Miller Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Miller Industries by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Miller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,364,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLR opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $453.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.72. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $169.91 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

