Algert Global LLC Buys 18,720 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 172.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,728,000 after acquiring an additional 66,198 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,765,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after acquiring an additional 113,546 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 984,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 223.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 589,724 shares during the period. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXDX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $19.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $42,466.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,372.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 8,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $56,128.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock worth $454,451 in the last 90 days. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

