Aleph.im (ALEPH) Hits Market Cap of $15.70 Million

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $15.70 million and $285,157.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,395,016 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

