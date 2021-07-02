Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) PT Raised to $3.50 at National Bank Financial

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

AKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akumin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of AKU opened at $3.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $234.80 million and a P/E ratio of 330.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.96. Akumin has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $58.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akumin will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akumin in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,181,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Akumin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Akumin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Akumin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Akumin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

