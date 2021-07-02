Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,776 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $162,762,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $42,860,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,568,000 after buying an additional 698,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,477,000 after acquiring an additional 316,228 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 421.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 240,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

