AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at CIBC

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target upped by analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.60.

AGF Management stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 91,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,576. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.67. AGF Management has a 1-year low of C$4.85 and a 1-year high of C$8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$557.30 million and a PE ratio of 3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,864,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 798,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,951,006.65.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

