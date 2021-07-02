AGF Investments LLC Sells 946 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 25.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% in the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,874 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 676,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,511,000 after acquiring an additional 231,964 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie upped their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.16 on Friday, reaching $374.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $371.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,867 shares of company stock worth $17,773,251 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

