AGF Investments LLC Makes New Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,166 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,894.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $635,631 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.19. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.