AGF Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $533.10. The stock had a trading volume of 111,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $236.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

