AGF Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.10. 5,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $70.11 and a one year high of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAH. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

