AGF Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 0.1% of AGF Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $299.08. The company had a trading volume of 61,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,663. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $153.66 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,485 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

