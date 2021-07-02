AGF Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,033,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 192,487 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $91,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:T traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 636,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,361,900. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

