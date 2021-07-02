AGF Investments Inc. Has $107.84 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 48.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 379,648 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,810 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 0.9% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $107,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $55,385,485. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.86. The stock had a trading volume of 57,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.97. The company has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $153.66 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.