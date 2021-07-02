AGF Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 407,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44,275 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises 1.0% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.74% of Ulta Beauty worth $126,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after buying an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $172,032,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $153,942,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,043,000 after purchasing an additional 247,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $62,688,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 80,724 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.22, for a total value of $25,607,267.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,338,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,283 shares of company stock worth $134,468,006 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.18.

ULTA traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $349.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,647. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.98 and a twelve month high of $356.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $330.16. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

