Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 87.56% and a negative net margin of 144.10%.

Shares of AFMD opened at $7.51 on Friday. Affimed has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.16 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AFMD shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

