AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.46 million.AeroVironment also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.46. 2,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 104.69 and a beta of 0.36. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.36.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AeroVironment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.40.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $2,998,792.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,153,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,616 shares of company stock worth $15,665,020. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

