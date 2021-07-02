AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Short Interest Update

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the May 31st total of 59,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of AEA-Bridges Impact stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. 13,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,984. AEA-Bridges Impact has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact in the first quarter valued at about $7,316,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 691.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 652,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 570,338 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 8.4% during the first quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 390,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 30,342 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 40.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 565.3% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 273,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 232,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

