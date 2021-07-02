Adyen’s (ADYEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adyen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €940.00 ($1,105.88).

