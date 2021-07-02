adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.75. 19,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,406. adidas has a 52-week low of $132.10 and a 52-week high of $189.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 0.84.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that adidas will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the first quarter worth $179,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of adidas by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of adidas by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 11.7% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of adidas by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

