Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Announces Earnings Results

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS.

Shares of AYI stock traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $178.66. 9,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $87.12 and a 1-year high of $194.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.13.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.