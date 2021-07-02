Act Two Investors LLC Purchases 65,644 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Act Two Investors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,644 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 4.9% of Act Two Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $22,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,264,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,505,000 after buying an additional 219,842 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,010,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,462,000 after buying an additional 40,438 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,707,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,912,000 after buying an additional 224,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,696,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,192,000 after buying an additional 234,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,135,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.21. 49,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,488. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $51.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.28.

