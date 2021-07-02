Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANIOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.17 and a beta of 1.72. Acerinox has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Acerinox had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acerinox will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

