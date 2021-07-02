Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.13.

ACN stock opened at $300.00 on Monday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $300.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.83. The stock has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after buying an additional 98,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after buying an additional 230,261 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.9% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after buying an additional 150,538 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

