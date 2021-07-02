$94.62 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to post $94.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.40 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $75.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $410.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $402.40 million to $416.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $463.94 million, with estimates ranging from $458.63 million to $474.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,566.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $47.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

