92,974 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 92,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,968,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,854,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,742 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BBMC opened at $90.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.71. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.14 and a one year high of $91.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.