89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives $57.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, June 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33. 89bio has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $169,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 48,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $872,237.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 194,020 shares of company stock worth $3,605,956 and sold 17,850 shares worth $443,000. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in 89bio by 403.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in 89bio by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in 89bio by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in 89bio by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

