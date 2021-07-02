8,439 Shares in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RVMD. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $4,175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 27,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at $925,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,313 shares of company stock worth $21,084,620 over the last three months.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Shares of RVMD opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.67. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

